Carl Larson
Photo submitted

Carl Larson, 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at River Oaks Assisted Living in Watertown, Minn.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 14 at Union Congregational Church, Hackensack.

Carl was born to Carl and Rufina Larson on April 4, 1941, in Minneapolis.

Carl is survived by his husband, Marcus; sons, Brad Larson and Ross Larson (Jolie); daughter, Joanne Richgruber (Craig); and grandchildren, Brandon, Cole, Sam, Mari, Isabelle and Maria.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gretchen; and sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Roger Kemp.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments