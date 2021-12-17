Carl Larson staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Dec 17, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl Larson, 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at River Oaks Assisted Living in Watertown, Minn.Services will be held at a later date.He was born to Carl and Rufina Larson on April 4, 1941, in Minneapolis.Carl is survived by his husband, Marcus; sons, Brad Larson and Ross Larson (Jolie); daughter, Joanne Richgruber (Craig); and grandchildren, Brandon, Cole, Sam, Mari, Isabelle and Maria.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gretchen; and sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Roger Kemp.Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn. To plant a tree in memory of Carl Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Larson Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Maria Isabelle Hydrography Minn. Carol Roger Kemp Gretchen Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form
