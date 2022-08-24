Carlyne Raymond
Photo submitted

On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by her husband and four daughters, Carlyne Mae Louise Flatten Raymond flew to heaven.

Carlyne was born May 4, 1940, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Lewis and Nettie (Dahlum) Flatten. She and her four sisters grew up on a farm north of East Grand Forks, Minn. She received a registered nursing degree from the University of North Dakota in 1961 and was a nurse in many capacities over the years. She was a public health nurse in Polk County, parish nurse, migrant health nurse and worked in a nursing home in Fargo, N.D. She worked at several church congregations most notably as Educational Ministry Superintendent and Congregational Ministry Coordinator at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gresham, Ore., and worked with the refugee program at Hope Lutheran Church in Valley City, N.D.

