Carlyne Raymond

On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by her husband and four daughters, Carlyne Mae Louise Flatten Raymond flew to heaven.
Carlyne was born May 4, 1940, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Lewis and Nettie (Dahlum) Flatten. She and her four sisters grew up on a farm north of East Grand Forks, Minn. She received a registered nursing degree from the University of North Dakota in 1961 and was a nurse in many capacities over the years. She was a public health nurse in Polk County, parish nurse, migrant health nurse and worked in a nursing home in Fargo, N.D. She worked at several church congregations most notably as Educational Ministry Superintendent and Congregational Ministry Coordinator at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gresham, Ore., and worked with the refugee program at Hope Lutheran Church in Valley City, N.D.
On Dec. 28, 1960, she married Richard Hall Raymond. They raised four daughters together: Christine, Sue Ellen, Kathryn and Cynthia.
Carlyne’s passion was serving others. She was a fierce humanitarian and executed that passion in many ways. Nursing, migrant health, refugee advocate, picking up trash wherever she was, church quilting in every congregation she ever belonged to, Lutheran World Relief, senior adults, serving in many capacities in her church families and so much more.
Her greatest passion was her family. She was always up for an adventure. Sporting events, concerts, holidays, birthdays and whatever her kids, grandkids or great-grandkids were up to, she wanted to attend.
To know Carlyne was to know love and acceptance. Her love for others was boundless. Her best asset was her ability to find the positive side of any situation.
She was a good partner to her husband of 62 years, always capable and take charge when it was time to move, which they did often (very roughly once every 5.2 years). Her love of family was boundless.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Lewis; her mom, Nettie; and her sisters Joyce, JoAnn and Lorraine.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her four children, Christine, Sue Ellen, Kathryn and Cynthia; her sister, Estelle Halstensgard; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation and funeral service will be held Aug. 27 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with service at 11. A light lunch will follow. Burial will be held at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in East Grand Forks the same day at around 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Lutheran World Relief or CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice of Park Rapids, Minn.
Carlyne’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
