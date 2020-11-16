Carol Jane (Voshell) Edelman, 77, of Akeley passed away peacefully at her home on November 11, 2020.
She is retired volunteer services coordinator at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching State Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be scheduled in the spring of 2021, Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids and Nevis.
