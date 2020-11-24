Carol Jean Martha Ahrens, age 69, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral service for Carol was held Nov. 21 at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, Minn.
Carol Ahrens was born on March 31,1951 to Martha (Dahly) Siltman and Ralph Dahly. She attended high school at North High in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She moved up north in 1973. During one of her many trips up north, she stopped for gas with Stacy, Corky, and Sherry in the back seat of her car. There Carol met the love of her life, Buzz Ahrens, at his gas station, Buzz’s Place which eventually became Pine Ridge Gas and Groceries. They married February 1, 1975 in Walker, and completed their family in 1978 with the birth of Rachel.
Buzz and Carol maintained their “full service” gas station, working together as a team until it was sold in the mid-eighties. She remained self-employed throughout the years working closely with dad until her years of employment began in the grocery industry and ending her years of employment at Bieloh’s Family Foods. She also enjoyed selling Tupperware, hosting parties, and volunteered her time modeling new arrivals for Christopher & Banks which she thoroughly enjoyed. Due to health issues later in life, mom retired from the workforce and remained active in her daughters’ and all her grandchildren’s lives. Carol spent time as a volunteer reading buddy and was her grandchildren’s biggest fan at their various sporting events. She enjoyed many adventures up north with Buzz and the girls, spending days boating on Leech Lake, card making with family and her friend Charlyne, scrapbooking, working in her flower gardens, baking for anyone, and hosting BBQ’s with her famous potato salad and rhubarb bars. Mom was known by many different names by the grandkids: Grandma, Grams, Gramcracker, Mimi, Gigi. She hosted the annual New Year’s Eve party for the grandkids, numerous sleepovers and annual cookie making parties with all the grandkids. She has been a member of Hope Lutheran Church for many years and volunteered her time arranging for homebound members to be able to receive Communion. Carol had a true gift of being a caregiver for numerous family members throughout the years and her family was definitely her pride and joy. Carol was a kind, selfless, compassionate lady, who had a generous heart to everyone in need. Her Walker community meant a great deal to her.
Carol is survived by her four daughters: Stacy (Bill) Drury, Corky Ahrens, Sherry Heuton, and Rachel Ahrens-Huewe; eight grandchildren: Tim (Erica) Drury, Karly (Mark) Cobb, Taylor Drury, Josh (Tori) Trosen, Jordan Trosen, Makena and Hayden Huewe, and grand-dog “Bella”; and four great-grandchildren Ryder, Corbin, Eli and Boston Drury.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Dahly and Chet and Martha Siltman; husband Buzz Ahrens; sisters MaryAnn Jasperson and Katrina Byersdorfer; brother George “Pete” Dahly; niece Shannon Kalamanski, grandson Matthew Trosen; aunts Georgia Horseman and Gladys Norgard; uncles Ted Norgard and Ralph Horseman and several cousins.
Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service, Walker, MN. (whisperingpinesnorth.com)
