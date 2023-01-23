Carrie Mecklenberg

“You were our favorite hello and our hardest goodbye.”
Carrie Ann (Reierson) Mecklenberg, beloved mother and grandmother, 90, of Pine River, Minn., left this earth Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Carrie Ann (Reierson) Mecklenberg, beloved mother and grandmother, 90, of Pine River, Minn., left this earth Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Carrie Ann was born April 26, 1932, to Gustaf and Gina Reierson in Dalton, Minn. Growing up, Carrie Ann had a special love for her sisters, Girl Scouts, and riding the train from Dalton to Fergus Falls.
Carrie Ann began her lifetime of caring for others by becoming a hospital aide at age 16. After graduating from Fergus Falls High School, Carrie Ann attended Abbott School of Nursing in Minneapolis, graduating as an R.N. Carrie Ann worked at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and Douglas County Hospital, ending her career at Brainerd Regional Treatment Center.
Carrie Ann married Rodney Mecklenberg on Jan. 26, 1953. They met while rollerskating. Together they had five children and enjoyed 54 years of happiness and adventures before Rodney’s death in 2007.
Carrie Ann was an excellent cook (her potato salad is still a favorite of many), baker, crafts person and was an avid reader. She also had a strong green thumb, producing many beautiful flowers and plants. Carrie Ann embraced her Norwegian heritage, attending Hostfest in Minot and visiting her homeland in 2000. She enjoyed many trips with her family to the Twin Cities to shop and attend plays, and loved taking trips around Minnesota to craft shows and musical events.
Carrie Ann was a very kind, giving person and spent much of her time after retirement volunteering with the Pine River Food Bank, the Senior Companion program, the Parish Nurse Program, and Faith in Action. She also supported two boys in an orphanage in India from childhood to graduation. Her caring and consideration for others was always appreciated and her death is a loss to so many.
Carrie Ann is survived by her five children, Steve Mecklenberg, Pine River, Laurie (Mel) Furney, Backus, Dave Mecklenberg, Pine River, Mike (Shelly) Mecklenberg, Pine River, and Lisa (Scott) Jackson, Missoula, Mont.; seven grandchildren, Tracy Weber, John Furney, Krista Furney, Caitlyn Strunk, Josh Mecklenberg, Anja Jackson, and Rane Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings Lillian Haugen of Blaine, and Joyce (Jim) Stock of Mahnomen.
Carrie Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rodney; and sisters Gloria (Mike) Hauge, and Margaret Severson.
Her Lutheran faith was always central in Carrie Ann’s life and she was a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Backus. Although we will miss her terribly, we feel comfort knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior.
Services will be noon Jan. 23 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Backus. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
