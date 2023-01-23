Carrie Mecklenberg
Photo submitted

“You were our favorite hello and our hardest goodbye.”

Carrie Ann (Reierson) Mecklenberg, beloved mother and grandmother, 90, of Pine River, Minn., left this earth Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Mecklenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments