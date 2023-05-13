Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 146 incidents between April 30-May 6, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Birch Forest, Nisswa.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, Old Housing, Bena.
Attempt to locate, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Bite, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Burglary, C.R. 32, Motley.
Burglary, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. N., Pine River.
Business, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
By check, fraud, Garden St., Walker.
Complaint, Front St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte.
Crime against family, neglect, Gull Point, East Gull Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Dangerous dog, Maplewood, East Gull Lake.
Domestic, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Tall Pines Lane, Remer.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, River St. N., Pillager.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Fight, C.R. 8, Bena.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
General, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
General, Fifth St., Pine River.
General, 29th Ave. SW, Backus.
Harassment (two calls), Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Harassment, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Harassment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Motorist assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Natural death, Third St. N., Hackensack.
Overdose, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, White Pine Point, Pine River.
Property check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Birch Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Birchwood Ave., Walker.
Property damage, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Cleveland, Walker.
Property damage, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 8, Bena.
Residence, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Residence, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Runaway, 72nd St. SW, Pequot Lakes.
Runaway, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 SW, Pequot Lakes.
Threat, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Threats, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Traffic incident, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Traffic incident, Fox Haven Dr., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 8, Bena.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Vehicle, C.R. 8, Bena.
Vehicle, Elm Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle (two reports), Ridge Road, Lake Shore.
Violation of harassment order, Old Housing, Bena.
Violation of protection order, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.,
Vulnerable adult, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Mulberry Lane, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning (two stops),
Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Second St./Jefferson, Pine River.
Welfare check, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
