Cassandra Rice

Cassandra “Cassy” Rae Rice, 35, of Walker, Minn., began her journey to the spirit world Sunday, May 31, 2020, from the Onigum Community Center in Onigum.
An overnight wake for Cassandra will begin at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Onigum Community Center. Cassandra will then travel to the Nay-Tah-Waush Sports Complex in Nay-Tah-Waush for her 1 p.m. traditional Native American service June 6 that will be led by her Spiritual Advisor Melvin Goodman. Interment will be in the St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery at Nay-Tah-Waush.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Lumbar, Daniel Lumbar Sr., Cole Demo, Charles Rice, Michael Rice and Tyler Butcher. Alternate pallbearer is Harry Hill. Honorary pallbearers are Sondra Femat, Tahsheena Smith, Damien Thompson, Amber Johnson and all her family.
Cassy was born Nov. 19, 1984, in Minneapolis to Kristine Rice and Lawrence Waube. She grew up in Onigum, attended and graduated the Salutatorian of her class from the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School in 2004.
She was an outgoing woman who loved being in big groups of friends and family. Cassy loved having family cookouts and movie nights. She was very humorous and enjoyed doing fun things like swimming, going to powwows and beading.
Cassy was an excellent basketball player. She liked playing volleyball and participated in Golden Glove boxing. She enjoyed her music, dancing and loved dressing up and putting her “girlfriends” on to take pictures. She always tried to make the best out of everything. She was loved by all who knew her.
Family that welcome Cassandra to the spirit world are her grandma, Vaughn Lee (Murray) Rice and grandpa, Kenneth C. Rice Sr.
She leaves behind her parents, Kristine Rice of Walker and Lawrence Waube of Black River Falls, Wis.; children, Jalen, Kionna and Amira; brothers, Adrian Rice, Theodore Butcher and Beaumont Waube-Whitegill; sisters, Naomi (Cole Demo) Rice, Marissa Rice, Miranda (Aylssa Pilger) Rice and Ayianna Waube; special aunt, Patricia Tanner; special nephew, LeLand Demo, and many aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Online condolences for the family may left at www.northernpeace.com
Cassandra’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.