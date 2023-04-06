Catherine 'Cathy' Duvall
Photo submitted

Catherine (Cathy) Irene Duvall, 64, of Nisswa, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home Friday, March 31, 2023.

The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Cathy was born Nov. 15, 1958.

