Catherine 'Cathy' Duvall

Catherine (Cathy) Irene Duvall, 64, of Nisswa, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home Friday, March 31, 2023.
The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Cathy was born Nov. 15, 1958.
Cathy was a kind, thoughtful, gypsy soul and will be missed and remembered by many lives she touched. She was a well-known fixture in town, highly involved in her community, and was happiest when helping others. She loved to volunteer in different organizations, such as the Lakeshore Conservation Club and the local youth sports teams. Cathy loved her family and friends dearly. Her children were the light of her life and the relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was cherished. She was the best Gigi to Kennedy, Gray, Mac, and Aubryn.
Cathy had an unquenchable thirst for art and crafting. She was an amazing painter, crafted the most beautiful jewelry, and always found the most unique treasures. Her shop in Hackensack, Artisans in Harmony, was how she shared her passion with others. She fully enjoyed what she did and those she met in her days. She made the time to show up for everyone who reached out, providing caring, trustworthy and sound counsel always. She simply wanted to brighten lives and that she surely did. Her latest adventure was working for Quantum Healing Systems.
She was one in a million. Her legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service.
Cathy is survived by her son, Jeremiah Duvall; daughter, Elizabeth Morse; grandchildren Alexis, Ariel and Tyler Ames; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Gray, Mac and Aubryn.
In lieu of a traditional memorial service, Cathy requested to “have a party” that will take place April 7. The visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Getaway Adventure Resort, 8624 County 1 SW, Pequot Lakes. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate what was good and blessed in her life.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Hackensack and Walker, Minn. (whisperingpinesnorth.com)
