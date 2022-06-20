Charles French

Charles LaMar French passed away Tuesday, Dec 18, 2021, in Eagle, Idaho, at the home of his daughter Michelle Despain.
A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. June 25 at the Emily City Hall in Emily.
LaMar was born July 27, 1934, to Charles Thomas French and Thora Hall Belnap in Roberts, Idaho. He was the oldest of five children and is survived by his brothers, Robert French, Gene French and Reynold French; and sister Marlene Rasmussen deceased.
He married Marilyn Jeanette Simmons of Outing, Minn., on June 2, 1954, in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho. He is survived by his wife of 67 years. They had eight children: Dylan (Debra) French and children Adrian, Charles, Ashley, Tyrell, Braiden, Theron; Martene (Richard) Carleton and children Tara, Shane, Jadd, Baron; Tyler French and sons Tyler and James; Michelle (Ron) Despain and children Sharelle, Cameron, Ryler; Jase (Carmen) French and children Jarin, Shayla, Brendon, Alysia, Chelen, Mariah, Elloryn; Shara (Ed) Martineau and children Janessa, Jasmine, Tylene, Jarek, Tayson; Javin (Brooke) French and children Teancum, Marina, Alana; a deceased infant son Jarrin French. He also is survived by 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Four sons and 11 of the grandchildren have each served two-year missions around the world for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
LaMar attended Ricks College for three years and received the Freshman All-Around Athlete of the Year and also wasawarded the trophy for All Around Athlete in his junior year. To this day he still has many outstanding athletic records and he played in many out-of-state events.
He then transferred to the University of Minnesota his senior year where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in teaching. He taught schools for 30 years in Backus, Brandon and then finished teaching at Northland High in Remer.
His love of sports allowed him to coach for many years in basketball, football, baseball and track. He also taught drivers education and swimming for the Red Cross to many local area towns in the summer. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, outdoor sports and basketball scrimmages with the locals at the Emily gym. He also served as president of the Emily Cooperative Telephone Company for a term.
LaMar was a life member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions including branch president in Aitkin for five years. LaMar and Marilyn parented foster children for over 33 years in Crow Wing County.
The Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, Minn., is handling arrangements.
