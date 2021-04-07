Charles “Chuck” L. Renning, 82, of Longville, Minn., formerly of Shell Rock, Iowa, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 2, 2021.
A memorial service with masks and social distancing will be held at the Longville Community Church at 1 p.m. April 8 with Pastor Duane Brown officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock.
Chuck was born Nov. 4, 1938, to George and Irma (Orth) Renning in Shell Rock. It was in this same area that he grew up, graduating from Shell Rock High School with the class of 1957.
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Judith Busching, on March 10, 1961. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force in telephone maintenance, retiring after 20 years of honorable service. Chuck then worked at Terex in Waverly, Iowa, in machine maintenance until his second retirement. Chuck and Judy moved to Longville where they enjoyed the beauty of northern Minnesota.
Chuck was a member of Shell Rock United Methodist Church and the Longville Community Church. He was also active in the Avery Slight American Legion, The Amvets, and the Air Force Sergeants’ Association.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Judy of Longville; children Kimberly (Russell) Schrader of Laporte City, Iowa, and Gregory (Karen) Renning of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and six great-grandsons.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and his great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Longville Community Church.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
