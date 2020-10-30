Cheryl (Dahly) Lorimer, 73, of Bellingham, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial gathering was held in Bellingham.
Cheryl graduated in 1965 from Walker High School, attended Brainerd Junior College for two years and graduated from The University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1969. She taught second-grade in Akeley for one year.
In June 1970, she married Steve Lorimer, moved to Duluth, and a year later moved out west. She was the director for 14 years at St. Francis Health Care in Bellingham, an intergenerational facility where the children and elderly mingled together as part of an innovative program. This was the first facility in the U.S. to use this concept. Good Morning America did a segment on her as well as People Magazine published an article about her and the facility.
Steve and Cheryl owned their own real estate business. Later on she worked for the Whatcom County Transit Authority.
Cheryl enjoyed knitting, traveling, dancing, reading, baking and working on craft projects with her grandchildren. Her summers were spent boating with Steve for three to four months at a time. Their excursions took them to Canada and Alaska.
She is preceded in death by her parents Milo and Tina (Lien) Dahly.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Steve, of 50 years; sons Blaine (Jana), Ryan (Tera) and daughter Nicole Ocean; seven grandchildren; sister Neoma (Emerson) Stahl; niece Tia (Mark) VanGuilder; and nephew Larry Stahl.
Cheryl loved returning to Minnesota each fall to visit her sister and family and missed her 2020 visit by her untimely passing.
