Private family services for Cheryl Striemer, 70, of Akeley, Minn., formerly of Fairmont, will be held at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Those wishing to view the service may follow the live stream link at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/81973375 Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. A public celebration of life will be held Feb. 13, 2021, in Akeley, and on July 10, 2021, in Fairmont.
Cheryl passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 3, surrounded by her loving family at home in Welcome, Minn.
Cheryl Ann (Post) Striemer was born July 13, 1950, in Fairmont, the daughter of Clarence and Janice (Crawford) Post. She received her education attending school in Granada and graduated from Granada High School.
On Jan. 4, 1969, Cheryl was united in marriage to Larry Striemer at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fairmont. Together the couple would make their home on a farm on the south side of Pierce Lake, where they farmed for 35 years. The couple would be blessed with three children, Tammy, Jay and Chad. In the late ‘90s, Cheryl and Larry then moved to Laporte, and had lived for the past year near Akeley.
Family came first for Cheryl and she cherished the opportunity to be a stay-at -home mom when her children were young. She then worked various jobs including Hy-Vee, managing a gas station for Nu-Way Coop, Liten Hus, Next Innovations, Christmas Point and Walker Public Library before working for the City of Akeley as a campground host. In the fall of 2017, Cheryl retired. She loved the outdoors and looked forward to nights spent around the campfire camping.
Cheryl enjoyed nature and took in its beauty during one of her many walks and biking trips. Her quiet time was spent nestled in her favorite chair with a book or working diligently on a sewing project on her sewing machine. Cheryl cherished spending time with her grandchildren and looked forward to visits from them.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Larry Striemer; children, Tammy (Rob) Adler, Jay (Sarah) Striemer, and Chad Striemer; grandchildren, Nick Adler, Alex Adler, Isaac Striemer, Gabriel Striemer, Clare Striemer, Jonah Striemer and Morgan Striemer; brother, Duffy (Kathy) Post; aunt-in-law, Pauline Striemer; niece and nephews, Doreen Johnston, Troy Thompson, Cody Post and Dylan Post; as well as other extended family and friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Clarence Post; sister, Darlene Thompson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erich and Betty Striemer.
The family requests memorials be left in Cheryl’s name to Friends of Cedar Point, P.O. Box 601, Fairmont, MN 56031.
The Lakeview Funeral Home of Fairmont, Minn., is assisting the family with arrangements.
