Chester “Chet” Leo Malek Jr., 82, of Backus, Minn., went to the Lord Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from the Essentia Health Hospital in Brainerd.
A memorial service for Chet will begin at 1 p.m. March 20 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with Pastor Ruth Mayer officiating. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to services starting at noon. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Backus in the spring.
Chet’s honorary pallbearers are Cameron Malek, Chris Perez, Don Geiger, David Hite, Ken Regner, Jerry DeMarre, Tim Woodruff and Jack Woodruff.
Chet was born Feb. 25, 1938, to Irene (Billadeau) and Chester Malek Sr. at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, and grew up in Backus. After graduating from high school, Chet moved to Minneapolis and became employed as a millwright with Honeywell. He retired from Honeywell after 35 ½ years.
Chet met and married Luella Ellestad and together they had two children, David and Dawn. Chet was an excellent basketball player in high school and was an ardent fisherman and hunter, which he passed on to his son, David. Chet was a very simple man, but he was very well known for his carved wood decoys and even has a write-up in the Smithsonian. His favorite saying was, “I’ll be seeing you!”
Family that Chet is reunited with are his wife, Luella; parents, Irene and Chester Malek Sr.; and siblings, Rosemond “Rosie” Woodruff and Herbie Freeburg.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his children, David (Julie) Malek and Dawn (Bill) Nelson; his beloved partner, Rita Miller; two grandchildren, Cameron Malek and Ashley (Chris) Perez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Chet’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
