Clayton Daniels
Photo submitted

Clayton Ross Daniels, 53, of Hawick, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Hawick United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

