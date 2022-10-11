Clayton Daniels

Clayton Ross Daniels, 53, of Hawick, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Hawick United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clayton was born on March 5, 1969, in Remer and was adopted as an infant by Ernie and Dorothy (Barslou) Daniels. He grew up in Remer and graduated from Remer High School in 1987. He lived in the Walker area where he worked for Northern Lights Casino and building log homes. He moved to Hawick in 2008 where he lived with his partner, Beth, and managed the grounds for TPI in Willmar.
He loved to help out a friend in need, listen to music, mow lawns, fish, hunt and spend time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He is survived by his partner, Beth Tersteeg of 13 years; nephew Shayne Werner; niece Sheyenne Michaud; great-niece Abbi Werner; Beth’s children, Bridget (Stan) Hasbrook, Chris (Hilsida) Tersteeg, Robert Tersteeg, and Traci Tersteeg (Jason Schmol); eight grandchildren; and close family friends, Evie Campbell, Gina Tanner and Val Tanner.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; special mom, Jan Tanner; best friend, Rich Tanner; niece, Shayla; and sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Kim Michaud.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville, Minn. www.hafh.org
