Colleen Norby

Colleen Sue “Sally” Norby passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by family.
Private interment with immediate family was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sally was born in Wells, Minn., on Oct. 23, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Hazel Kraushaar; sisters, Barb (Del) Stormo, Chloe (Milt) Johnson; brothers: Donovan (Joyce) Kraushaar, Murray (June) Kraushaar, and David “Buzz” (Kathy) Kraushaar.
Sally is survived by children Terri Huntington, Kevin Norby, Katie Norby and Kari Norby (Tom Christensen); grandchildren, Jack (Megan) Soukup, Greg (Megan) Norby, Collin (Alyssa) Soukup, Chris (Kirsten) Norby, Ellie (Charlie) Labuz, Joe Norby (Nicole Thieken); and great grandchildren, Hendrik Norby and Lane Soukup.
Our mom loved her family and friends, enjoyed a competitive game of cards, a good book, always with a mug of ice water by her side. She was involved in her community and also enjoyed a trip to the casino.
We will miss you, mom, but know that you are at peace and pain-free.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
