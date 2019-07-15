Constance “Connie” May (Bundy) Alexander, 85, of Backus, Minn., passed away in her sleep Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with her husband Earl at her side.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. July 20 at Church of the Nazarene in Backus. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.

