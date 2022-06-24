Neil Bakker, 70, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away suddenly Thursday, Jan. 13, 2002, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Neil was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Bemidji to Lucille and Cornelius Bakker Sr. He grew up in Walker and attended Walker High School. Neil was a linebacker on the 1968 football team, the year the Walker Warriors were undefeated and unscored on. He also sang in the choir, played in the band and was a heavyweight wrestler his senior year. He graduated in 1970.
In 1975 he graduated from Mankato State University and went on to take over the Bakker Sawmill and Logging Co. from his father. During this time he also did cattle farming, hunting, trapping and was a great outdoor woodsman. Later he opened Bakker Realty in Hackensack until he retired.
In 1983 Neil married Ann Marie at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. They lived in Walker for 10 years before moving to North Carolina in 1993 where their daughter Emily was born. Eventually they moved back to Walker and over the years, they became snowbirds between Arizona and Minnesota.
Neil is survived by his loving wife, Ann Marie, and his devoted daughter Emily. His surviving siblings are Barbara Bakker, Muggs Johnson (Larry), and Paula Yeats (Art); also brothers-in-law Danny Caldarera (Mary) and Thomas Caldarera (Shelly), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Cornelius Bakker, Sr.
In 2018, Neil became a Catholic. He was a deeply devoted man who never refused to help anyone. He once said that he asks the Lord to walk with him and help him be good because he wanted his family, his friends and his world to be a better place because he lived. And it was.
His burial will be Friday, July 22. A memorial Mass will be said for him at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack. Burial will follow at Turtle Lake Cemetery.
