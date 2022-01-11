Corrine Erickson

Corrine Elizabeth Erickson, 32, of Walker, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Park Rapids.
A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 with visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until the service, all held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. Father Timothy Lange will officiate. Urn bearer for the service will be Andy Erickson. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Corrine was born the daughter of Brad and Mary (Wippler) Neururer in Deer River, on Aug. 31, 1989.
She was raised in Federal Dam with her brothers, Steven and Wil. She graduated from Northland High School in Remer in 2008. She attended Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids and graduated from Bemidji State University.
Corrine met the loves of her life, Andy Erickson, and son Logan. Corrine and Andy made their home in Walker. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed baking, canning, cooking, being in the outdoors, pontoon rides, going fishing, hunting and any yard games. Corrine was employed by the United Postal Service.
The family that Corrine joins again are her grandparents.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Andy; son, Logan; parents, Brad and Mary; brothers, Steven (Stacey) and Wil (Karisa); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
