Craig Paskvan

Craig Wendel Paskvan, 70, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.
A visitation will be held April 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cease Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids. Services will be held April 2 at noon at Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Akeley City Cemetery in Akeley.
Craig was born on April 25, 1950, in St. Paul to Victor and Marion (Schnaith) Paskvan. He grew up in St. Paul and Roseville. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968.
After enjoying time in Bermuda working on a fishing boat, he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in Animal Science and Agriculture Education.
He was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Meyer, on Nov. 26, 1976, at the Maple Plain Community Church in Maple Plain. Together they were blessed with twins, Bryan and Chris, in 1984.
After teaching for many years, Craig started his own soil consulting business, Paskvan Consulting. He took several trips to South Korea for his work and was later honored to receive the Brookside Bent Probe Award.
He was confirmed at Peace Evangelical Church in St. Paul and was baptized in Fishhook Lake in 2011. He was a member of Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids and the Fellowship Baptist Church in Nevis. Craig loved Jesus with all his heart and knew the power of God’s grace and forgiveness. His faith was very important to him. He served on several boards and was involved in his community.
He loved the outdoors, whether it was duck or deer hunting, trap and skeet shooting, fishing in Canada, or golfing. He reloaded shells and devoted many hours to studying WWII. He enjoyed aviation and earned his pilot’s license. He always looked forward to flying his plane. Craig loved his family and was very proud of them. He was always ready with a good joke and a good story. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends and greatly missed.
Craig is survived by his wife, Mary Paskvan; his sons, Bryan (Laura) Paskvan of McIntosh, and Chris Paskvan of Nome, Alaska; his grandchildren, Gabe, Caleb, Anika and Patrick; his brother, Charles (Judy) Paskvan of Tallahassee, Florida; nieces, Becky (Jeff) and Laura; and many other loved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Marion Paskvan.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ceasefuneralhome.com
The Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Raids, Minn., assisted the family with arrangements.
