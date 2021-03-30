Craig Wendel Paskvan, 70, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.

A visitation will be held April 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cease Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids. Services will be held April 2 at noon at Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Akeley City Cemetery in Akeley.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s newspaper.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ceasefuneralhome.com

The Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Raids, Minn., assisted the family with arrangements.

