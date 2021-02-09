Crystal Zimmerman passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Blaine, Minn.
She was preceded in death by husband Norman.
Family left behind to cherish her memory are daughters Tammy Beyer and Debbie Whitver; grandchildren Mark and Amanda Bull and Michael and Jake Whitver; and great-granddaughter Kylee Bull.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The Minnesota Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
