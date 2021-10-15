Dale Simpson Jr.

Dale P. Simpson Jr., 78, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. Military Honors will be provided by the Spencer-Ross American Legion Honor Guard.
Dale was born Dec. 11, 1942, in Saint James, Minn., to Dale and Dolly Simpson. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy in a career that spanned 20 years, attaining the rank of senior chief before his retirement.
During his career he was tasked with a number of duties beyond his normal machinist mate duties, including shore patrol and recruiting.
He was married to Sharon Stordahl for 51 years, they were best friends and loved each other tremendously. Sharon joined him in Cuba for while when he was stationed there, teaching school while he carried out his duties. They were blessed with two children: Stacy and Colin.
After his honorable discharge in 1980, Dale joined his family who had moved to Walker a few years previously. He worked as the Cass County Veteran Services officer and later as a clerk for the District Court in Walker until his retirement.
Dale took pride in the care of his home. He had a large yard and loved to keep it in an impeccable state. Over the years, with the help of his son, he tackled many remodeling projects and enjoyed fixing things himself. Dale also enjoyed watching the wildlife that graced his property.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Stacy and Colin; his sister, Daleen Branden; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, who passed away in 2016.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
