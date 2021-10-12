Dale P. Simpson Jr., 78, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

A full obituary and service information will follow in the next edition.

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).

