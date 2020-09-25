Dallas Pemberton Jr.

Dallas Gene Pemberton Jr., Indian name “Mukwa Nahbawid” Standing Bear, 63, of Onigum, Minn., began his journey into the Spirit World Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
He was born Aug. 5, 1957, to Charlotte Bedeau White and Dallas Gene Pemberton Sr. in White Earth. He attended school in Blaine, and Aberdeen, Idaho, then enlisted into the U.S. Army and did his tour in Germany.
Upon his returned from his military duty he became an asbestos contractor stationed in Greenland, then went on to do iron work. His specialty was in erecting scaffoldings and was in high demand.
His various skills in the construction industry keep him very busy until he became ill in 1999. He had one lung removed that also included various other lung issues. He became disable and lived the rest of his life in Onigum with his mother Charlotte White, who took wonderful care of him over the years.
Dallas enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, photography and drawing.
Family that will be there to greet Dallas as he enters into the Spirit World are father Dallas Sr.; brother Rodney Loper; uncle John, Little John, uncle Duane Bedeau; and numerous other members of the Pemberton and Bedeau families.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte White; sisters Diane Osceola and Christine Johnson; brothers Charles Pemberton, Garr Pemberton Sr, Paul Pemberton, Jeremiah Pemberton, Joshua Pemberton and their families; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Dallas will be missed and the families want to thank everyone for their support and love during this time of loss. Chii Migwech!
Dallas’ care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
