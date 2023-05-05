Dallas Tanner
Photo submitted

Dallas J. Tanner, 54, of Remer, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Dallas was born on May 29, 1968, in Minneapolis. He was adopted into the family of Richard “Dick” Wayne Sr. and Janice Kay (Kotula) Tanner. Dallas grew up in and attended school in Walker. He married Lisa Johnson and they made their home in the Coleraine/Bovey area until Dallas and his wife, Lisa, moved to Remer in 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Tanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments