Dallas Tanner

Dallas J. Tanner, 54, of Remer, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dallas was born on May 29, 1968, in Minneapolis. He was adopted into the family of Richard “Dick” Wayne Sr. and Janice Kay (Kotula) Tanner. Dallas grew up in and attended school in Walker. He married Lisa Johnson and they made their home in the Coleraine/Bovey area until Dallas and his wife, Lisa, moved to Remer in 2021.
Dallas loved his aunties and cousins. He would often visit auntie Marcella Ardito of Walker. Dallas will be remembered for his hard work ethic, despite many health problems, his sarcasm, and practical jokes, always taking time to joke with his relatives and friends when he saw them. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his “grand puppies.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard “Dick” Tanner Sr., and Janice Tanner; wife, Lisa; and his big brother, Richard “Rich” Tanner Jr.
Dallas is survived by his daughter, Sonja Johnson; sisters, Evie (Jim) Campbell, Valerie (Greg) Tanner, Gina Tanner; granddaughter, Serenity Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
A celebration of life will be May 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please text or leave a voicemail for Sonja at (612) 351-7993 for information of location.
