Dana Lee (Jensen) Cash, 54, of Longville, Minn., passed away at her home Monday, April 27, 2020.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Dana was born in Bozeman, Mont., on March 26, 1966, to Grace VanGeest and Jerry Jensen.
Family that Dana is reunited with are mother, Grace VanGeest; stepfather, Darrel; nephews, Jayme and Jacob Wipper; niece, Tina Kay Erickson; grandparents, Al and Lou Jensen, Robert and Rebe Mather, and Edwin and Edna Berger.
Dana leaves behind her husband, Joe Cash of Longville; sons, Dustin (Tammy) and Bradley Scherr; grandchildren, Koda and Gracie Scherr; father, Jerry (Barb) Jensen; brother, Robert (Mary) Connell; sisters, Donna (Phillip) Otto, Lynda (Roy) Hoese, Jude (Mike) Gresser and Karen Parrott; stepchildren, Steve Cash and Theresa Cash; step-grandchildren, Courtney and Jennifer, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Dana’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
