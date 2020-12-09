Daniel 'Dan' Jerpbak

Daniel “Dan” Richard Jerpbak, 78, of Owatonna, Minn., died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Owatonna Hospital.
A public visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The public is invited to view a livestream of the funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. at http://www.stjohnowatonna.org/Live-Stream
Dan was born April 4, 1942, in Tyler, Minn., the son of George and Agnes (Hagen) Jerpbak. He grew up in Tyler where he graduated from high school in 1960. He continued his education at Mankato State University earning a bachelor of science in business.
He was drafted into the United States Navy and served in the Seabees. On Feb. 22, 1964 he married Judy Lund in Tyler. The couple lived in Mankato before moving to Owatonna in 1971. Dan started Crane Creek Asphalt in 1971 and operated it until 1988. He then purchased Owatonna Metal Recycling in 1990.
Dan was a member of St. John Church in Owatonna, the Shriners, Elks, a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA, served on the hospital board and was a Chamber Ambassador. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing.
The Monday and Wednesday meeting with his friends at the Elks was very important to him as were Friday nights at the Legion in Walker when at the lake. The most important things to him were his wife, children and grandchildren. Many cherished times have been spent at the cabin on Leech Lake near Walker as well as trips to various places down south. His grandchildren have learned countless life lessons from their wonderful grandpa that will impact their lives forever.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Jerpbak; children, Brian (Lori) Jerpbak and Staci (Patrick) DeBus; and grandsons Carter DeBus, Zach Jerpbak and Griffin DeBus, all of Owatonna.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Agnes Jerpbak.
