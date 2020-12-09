Daniel 'Danny' Lyng
Daniel “Danny” James Lyng, 34, of Hackensack, Minn., and formerly of Moorhead, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Danny was born to Rebecca “Becky” (Shonkwiler) and Timothy “Tim” Lyng on May 19, 1986, in Moorhead.

A celebration of Danny’s Life will be held at a later date.

Danny’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

