Danny Johnson, 55, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Vernon, Texas.
He was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Park Rapids, Minn. He was a believer in Jesus, was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle, was a master plumber and business owner. He had such a good sense of humor and was a wonderful cook.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Beverly Johnson; and two sisters, Edna Johnson and Donna Hennessey.
Danny is survived by his wife of the home, Vonda Johnson; his children Justin Johnson, Christian Andrews, Megan Johnson, and adopted son Cory Johnson; two sisters, Becky Gish and husband Ben, and Carol Vorderbruggen and husband Dan; and three brothers, Curt Johnson, Josh Johnson and wife Sara, and Jason Johnson and wife Amanda.
Danny was a member of the Second Baptist Church and he loved Vernon and enjoyed helping people, especially those struggling with addiction.
Danny’s life will be celebrated Oct. 16, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Ric Rosalez officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Second Baptist Benevolent Fund, Hope Center Ministries or Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
The Sullivan Funeral Home, 1801 Houston, St. P.O. Box 2044, Vernon, TX. 76384, is handling arrangements.
