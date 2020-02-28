Dardinell Angela (nee Danielson) Cope, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members at her bedside, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
The funeral mass and rosary were held at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 East Dana Drive, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A graveside burial service will be held this summer in Ivanhoe, Minn.
She and her loving husband, Ben, of 63 years of marriage, had recently moved to Touchmark at the Ranch in Prescott, Ariz.
Dardy was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Tyler, Minn. She grew up in the small rural town of Ivanhoe with one younger brother, Aelred “Buck” Danielson, who survives her. Dardy graduated from Ivanhoe High School in 1950, then attended St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul where she completed her teaching degree in 1954.
She met her future husband, Benjamin F. Cope Jr., during a college summer waitressing job in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. After their engagement in 1954, Dardy taught kindergarten while Ben served for two years in Army Intelligence (Army CIC). They married Oct. 20, 1956, and raised their seven children in New Jersey, Indiana, and Michigan. They spent their retirement years residing between their lake home on Leech Lake in Walker and their desert dwelling in Fountain Hills, Ariz.
Two of her seven children, Renee and Vaughn, predeceased her.
Dardy is survived by her husband, Ben; and children, Kevin (Maura) Cope, Bret (Martha) Cope, Sonja Cope, Tara (Brad) Schaefer, Gina Smith; brother Buck Danielson; 15 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in honor of Dardy to the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, Wis., 53188
