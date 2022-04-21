Darla Elmberg
Photo submitted

Darla Kay Elmberg, 60, of Walker, Minn., began her spiritual journey Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home in Onigum.

A wake for Darla will begin at 11 a.m. April 21 and will continue until the 1 p.m. service April 23 all held at the Onigum Community Center. Those helping to lay Darla to rest will be DeVaughn Green, Ricky Fair II, James Elmberg, Jr., Dan-O House, Robert Elmberg, Jeremy Smith, Anthony Fair, and Andre Flowers. Honorary Pallbearers, Jontae Green, Joshua Green, Donald Green, Dean Elmberg, Kerry Elmberg, Wendy Elmberg, Jackie Dares, and Chuck Dares. Interment will be held in Old Agency Catholic Cemetery following the service.

Darla was born on April 23, 1961, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Raymond and Frances (Reed) Elmberg.

Darla was a very happy person who loved her kids, grandkids and entire family dearly. She enjoyed camping, bonfires, swimming, music, arts and crafts, dogs, cats, other animals and watching the Minnesota Vikings. It was very seldom that you would catch Darla without a hat on.  Whether it was a baseball, cowboy, or any hat she could find, she was always stylish.

When it came to grandkids, Darla was a fun grandma who would always have some sort of trinket or toys for them. She was a bright soul who was full of love, spunk and happiness. Darla always had a way of showing her presence at any type of gathering, “Hey Everybody!” Her family and friends will always remember Darla being funny, goofy and a person who could laugh at anything for hours. “Loony,” as she would often call herself.  She will be missed by all her family and friends.

The family that Darla joins again are her son, James; granddaughter, Zendayh; her parents, Ray and Frances; sister, Sherry; brother, Ray; aunts, Shirley and Lucille; one nephew, Ladell; and many aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Starr Elmberg; sisters, Rhonda Lindamood, Wendy Elmberg, and Jackie Dares; brothers, Kerry and Dean Elmberg; five grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Genesis 3:19: For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.

Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com

Darla’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Darla Elmberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
