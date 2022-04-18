Darlene Neid

Darlene Helen Neid, 78, of Denver, Colo., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
A memorial service will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80220.
Born Darlene Helen Gathman March 18, 1943, in Pine River, Darlene graduated summa cum laude from Walker High School in 1961. She graduated as a registered nurse from Abbott Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1964, and received her B.S. in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988, with distinction.
Darlene was a registered nurse at Abbott, Lincoln General, St. Elizabeth’s, and Nebraska Methodist Hospitals, a substitute and part-time teacher in Lincoln Public Schools, and a Medical Legal Assistant at Knudsen, Berkheimer, Richardson & Endacott in Lincoln.
She retired to Denver in 2010 to be closer to her children and grandchildren, and was an active, loyal neighborhood and community member. She was a U.S. Swimming official and an emeritus U.S. Rowing judge-referee. She was a volunteer archivist at the Denver Public Library an avid participant in the Academy of Lifelong Learning.
Darlene is survived by son James Neid Jr. (Elizabeth); daughter Stephanie Neid; grandchildren Claire, Meredith and Peter Neid; brother Gerald (Marci) Gathman; and nephews Justin and Michael Gathman.
She was preceded in death by parents Alfred and Helen Gathman.
