Darlene Stillson
Photo submitted

Darlene Betty Stilson, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, N.D., with family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 22 at the Community Church of Walker. A luncheon will follow the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Stillson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments