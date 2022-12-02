Darlene Stilson

Darlene Betty Stilson, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, N.D., with family by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Community Church of Walker.
Darlene Betty Stilson, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, N.D., with family by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Community Church of Walker.
Darlene was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa. on May 7, 1933. Her parents were Dick and Lillian Diekman. She graduated from Hampton High School in Hampton, Iowa, in 1951, where she was very active in the vocal music program.
She married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Stilson, on Feb. 18, 1953, in Hampton. Darlene had worked for Farmers Hybrid in Hampton, Rath Packing Co. in the order writing department in Waterloo, Northwestern Bell and AT&T in Cedar Rapids. Darlene was a homemaker and wonderful cook, where her cookie jar was always full of homemade cookies. Darlene enjoyed fishing and attending wrestling tournaments with her husband. Darlene was a member of the Community Church of Walker, but no matter where they lived, she was always active in their church. Darlene loved spending time with her family and was loved deeply by her daughters and their families, and will be dearly missed.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother Doug; and step great-grandson Dion Bush.
Darlene is survived by two daughters, Shelly (John) Bush of Audubon, Minn., and Becky (Daryl) Sondgeroth of Mendota, Ill.; sister Delores (Alvin) Koenen of Hampton; three grandchildren, Taylor (Dylan), Matt (Kaitlynn) and Adam; three step-granddaughters, Stephanie, Amanda (Dustin) and Jennifer (Albert); six great-grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo, N.D. (www.hrrv.org) and the Community Church of Walker.
The family of Darlene wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Belzberg, Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo, and for the loving care by the skilled care medical professionals and staff at Bethany on 42nd.
Online Book: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo, N.D.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.