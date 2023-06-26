Darrell Rodekuhr, formerly of Walker, Minn, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. July 7 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.

