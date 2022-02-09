Daryl Troxel

Daryl Barnett Troxel, 53, of Laporte, Minn., passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2022, after a lifelong struggle with diabetes.
A graveside service for Daryl will be held later in the spring.
Daryl was born July 28, 1968, in Bemidji, the son of Duane and Deborah (Foldoe) Troxel. Daryl grew up and attended school in Laporte. Following school, he worked in St. Paul for a while before returning home and taking employment with Northwoods Log Homes.
Daryl enjoyed cooking and became a chef at the Northern Lights Casino, Noels, Union Station and the Wharf. Later he did painting, staining, and caulking in the Walker area. In 1990, he married Jamie Mickelson and a few years later, they divorced.
Daryl was a generous man who liked helping others. He enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting and cross-country skiing. He also enjoyed traveling, music and having bonfires.
The family that Daryl is reunited with are his father, Duane; grandparents, William and Agnes Foldoe, and Elmer and Alberta Troxel; uncles, aunts and cousins.
Daryl will be greatly missed by his children, Cody, Whitney and Noah Troxel; his grandchildren Sophia and Killian; mother; Deborah Troxel; sisters, Danya (Cathy) Troxel of St. Paul, and Desiree (Corey) Groth of Walker; a nephew who was his caregiver, Dylan Groth; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
