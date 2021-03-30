Dave Terdan

With great sadness we share the passing of our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and brother, on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Sun City, Ariz., after a brief but valiant “fight with the devil” against multiple health conditions.
Preceded in death by parents Frank and Margaret Terdan, Dave, 68, is survived by the love of his life, wife Julie of 31 years; children Tara Solem, Megan (Phil) Ritter and Louis (Jem) Terdan; as well as by eight grandchildren, Jenna, Liam, Haven, Rylan, Brennen, Kellan, Madelyn, and Francis Pablo; sisters Barbara (Alan) Drang and Debra (Jerry) Lukkonen; and countless friends, family and so many loved ones.
Dave lived in Akeley for 30-plus years, then retired to Side Lake, Minn., in 2013. While Dave lived far too short a life, it was filled with many accomplishments and experiences. Dave was an avid and unusually successful deer hunter, a skilled carpenter, jack-of-all trades and an expert at picking blueberries.
While living in Akeley, Dave founded and directed both the Northern Cass Developmental Achievement Center in Walker and the Bemidji DAC, providing developmentally disabled adults a variety of day programs as well as work opportunities. Dave was a worldwide traveler, visiting relatives in Slovenia a number of times, and experiencing countries across Europe, China and South America. He was actively involved with civic, faith and community organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Akeley Lions Club, Akeley School Board, Akeley First Responders, St. Joseph’s Church (Chisholm) finance council, the Side Lake Bocce Ball league and the National Slovenian Home in Chisholm. In addition, Dave served on the Ski Patrol for 34 years, mostly at Giant’s Ridge Ski Area.
Upon his retirement, Dave and his wife Julie moved to Side Lake where the family cabin was located and where he had enjoyed entertaining friends and relatives by puttering around Side Lake on the pontoon, teaching kids and grandkids to waterski and fish, and sharing funny, light stories.
We take comfort in the fact that Dave is joyfully walking with our Lord as we remember his offbeat sense of humor (no doubt inherited from his mother) and his unending love for his family. A memorial and celebration of a life will be held at Chisholm and/or Side Lake in early summer, details forthcoming.
