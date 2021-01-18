David Fisher

David Earl Fisher, 62, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Fargo hospital.
David was born on May 10, 1958, in Park Rapids, Minn., to Don and Lois Fisher. He grew up across the street from the Walker Hackensack-Akeley School, which he attended through his graduation in 1976. David was involved in many things, but he loved wrestling. As a young boy he would hang around the school’s wrestling room watching his big brother Curt and the other guys wrestle — he couldn’t wait until he was old enough to be a part of the team.
David was taught by his dad to be an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved fishing and hunting with his dad, his good friends, and his sons, Anthony and Nick. It was with great joy and pride that he passed on his love and knowledge from his dad to his boys.
David was involved in both drag racing at Brainerd International Raceway (BIR) and ice racing for the better part of two decades. He always welcomed riders in his ice racer with a chuckle, a big smile, and a warning to hold on. Debbie recalls her first ride in the ice racer. David finished the race backwards and still won. He drove fast and hard but was so skilled you always felt safe.
David had a lifelong love of music. He had a few friends who would get together and play guitar. These jam sessions turned into the band Ramona Fritz. The Band needed a drummer so David taught himself how to play drums and the rest is history. So many great memories of nights on the town dancing to Ramona Fritz!
David spent the majority of his professional career as a painter, builder and mechanic, although he truly was a “Jack-of-all-trades” type of guy.
David met his future wife, Debbie, at the Riverhouse in Hackensack on March 5, 1989. They were married on Aug. 22, 1992, and over 28 years of marriage they shared a love we all dream of, a love that is not broken in death.
Overall, I think the best way to describe David Earl is to say he was smart, talented and funny, but most of all, kind. David would see someone with a need and jump in to help. He didn’t care about money or material things in life, he cared about connection and experiences. He loved his family beyond words and was so very proud of them. He adored his wife and was a constant presence in his children’s lives. He never missed a game or event, beaming with pride when Anthony had a great basketball game or Nick pinned an opponent. A friend said the other day, “David Earl always had a smile and a great story. When you saw David Earl you smiled because you knew your day was about to get better.”
David is preceded in death by his father, Don Fisher; mother, Lois Caldwell; and stepfather, Vern Caldwell.
David is survived by his loving wife Debbie (Clark) Fisher; sons, Anthony and Nicholas Fisher; sister, Lisa Fisher; brother, Curt (Vicky) Fisher; nephew, Jeremy (Bethany) Fisher; and many other dear friends and relatives.
Due to COVID, a private service was held at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker Jan. 16.
A celebration of David’s life is planned for July 3, where we can all enjoy his favorite foods, tell fun David Earl stories, and listen to great music by Ramona Fritz. Details to follow.
