David Gnoinsky
Photo submitted

David Paul Gnoinsky, 66, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Rochester, Minn., due to pneumonia.

David was born Jan. 18, 1956, in Moorhead to Harold and Kay (Benson) Gnoinsky. They had five children, David being the eldest. After Harold’s passing, Kay married Arnold Novodvorsky and they moved the family to Laporte in March 1971.

To plant a tree in memory of David Gnoinsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments