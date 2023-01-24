David Gnoinsky

David Paul Gnoinsky, 66, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Rochester, Minn., due to pneumonia.
David was born Jan. 18, 1956, in Moorhead to Harold and Kay (Benson) Gnoinsky. They had five children, David being the eldest. After Harold’s passing, Kay married Arnold Novodvorsky and they moved the family to Laporte in March 1971.
David graduated from Laporte High School in 1974 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving two years. After his discharge, he enrolled in the electrician program at Wadena AVTI. Upon graduation he moved to Rochester and began working for a company that was doing an addition to the Mayo Clinic. He worked for IBM in Rochester until his retirement.
David is survived by his mother, Kay Novodvorsky, Bemidji; his siblings, Diane (John) Szalda of Mukilteo, Wash., Dorothy Gnoinsky, Bemidji, Duane Gnoinsky, Laporte, and Douglas (Carol) Gnoinsky, Benedict; nieces and nephews Michelle (Josh) Netland, Kellene Hadrava and Kerstin Buettne, Dylan, Codi, and Connor Gnoinsky; great-nieces and nephews Isabella and Burke Netland; Sally and Samuel Buettner, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Gnoinsky; stepfather Arnold Novodvorsky; paternal grandparents Peter and Mary Gnoinsky; maternal grandparents Fay and Phyllis Benson; as well as several aunts and uncles.
No services are planned at this time.
