David Greenlun

David “Dave” Edward Greenlun, 69, of Mesa, Ariz., and Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
A service will be held Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Zimmerman.
Dave was born Dec. 10, 1949, to Ronald and Martha (Jane) Greenlun in Coon Rapids. He married Rhonda DeGreeff on Dec. 4, 1971. Together they had three children: Melissa, Michael and Mark.
Dave owned Zimmerman Feed and Seed for three years before starting his 32-year career with the Zimmerman Post Office and was a Zimmerman volunteer fire fighter for 31 years — 10 of those years as fire chief. He was a member of SAL with the American Legion and the Lions Club in Zimmerman.
Dave enjoyed camping, walking, golfing, bowling, woodworking and being with family and friends.
Dave is survived by his wife, Rhonda Greenlun; children, Melissa Greenlun (fiancé Dave Gobernatz), Michael (Lori) Greenlun, and Mark (Laura) Greenlun; eight grandchildren, Bradley, Devyn, Damon, Miranda, Jordyn, Garrett, Jackson and Lucas; mother-in-law, Dee DeGreeff; brothers, Jerry Greenlun, Doug (Vicki) Greenlun; sister Mary (Dick) Corbin; brothers–in-law, Chuck (Sue) DeGreeff, Dan DeGreeff, Tom (Rose) DeGreeff, Nick (Judy) DeGreeff, Joe DeGreeff (friend Karen Ringsven); sisters-in-law, Deb Neznik, Patty (Bob) Lundgren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Jane; brothers Jack and Paul Greenlun; father-in-law, Nick DeGreeff; brothers-in-law, Bob DeGreeff, Joe Neznik; and sister-in-law Kay Greenlun.
Send cards to Rhonda Greenlun, 6427 Mountain Maple Lane LN NW, Walker, Minn., 56484.
