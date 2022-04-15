David Leek

David “Dave” Leek, 59, of Laporte, Minn., died peacefully at his home, April 11, 2022, in Laporte.
A memorial service for Dave will be held May 11 at the Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. Visitation will be 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 and burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. Pastor Matthew McWaters will officiate. Dave’s honorary pallbearers are all his family and friends.
Dave was born to Jim and Pat Leek in Boone, Iowa, in 1963. He was the oldest of five children. He attended elementary school in Ogden, Iowa.
The Leek family moved to Steamboat Lake in 1975. Dave then attended high school and made lifelong friends at Laporte School. His career consisted mostly of over the road trucking. He also worked construction at times.
Dave enjoyed being outdoors and traveling, especially the long hauls to Alaska. Fishing and hunting were his favorite pastimes. He led an adventurous life and made many friends along the way.
Dave joins his family in heaven, father, Jim Leek; and grandparents Bonnie and Everett Hubby and Helen and Frank Leek.
He is survived by his mother, Pat Leek of Laporte; his brothers, Matt (Cami) Leek of Osage, Bill (Laurie) Leek of Oahu, Hawaii; and sisters Vanessa (Brent) Berg of Barnesville and Jessica (Wes) Leek of Savannah, Ga;, his nieces Randi (Jordan) Morrow and Mariah Berg; his nephew Jacob Berg; and his great-nephew Finnley Morrow and other family and friends.
