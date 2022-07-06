David Norum Mueller, 82, died Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at Interstate Raceways in Glyndon, Minn. He was where he loved to be doing what he loved — drag racing with his eldest son, wife, and friends.
A funeral service will be held July 9 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley.
Dave retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service before moving to Minnesota. He was a prominent member of St John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley, and his faith as an Elder at church and at Bible studies was a motivating factor in all he did.
Some of his past and current hobbies, passions and aspirations were snowmobiling, motorcycling, hunting, music, and drag racing. Dave was an avid volunteer and gained employment for many charitable organizations, a few of which were Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, May Creek bus driver and Walker North Country Marathon.
Dave is survived by his loving wife Joanne; brother Don; son Brian (Lee Ann); daughter Julie (Don); son Paul (Vanessa); son Eric (Angela); daughter Jennifer; and grandchildren Tristan, Dustin, Dawson, and Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jeanette Mueller.
To plant a tree in memory of David Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
