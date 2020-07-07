David 'Sid' Weimer

David “Sid” Sidney Weimer, 36 years young, of Bemidji, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Benedict.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, Walker, July 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. Sid’s honorary pallbearers are all his family and friends. Sid cremains will remain with his family.
Sid was born the son of Rick Weimer and Debra Hunt on Dec. 26, 1983, in Aitkin.
Sid was an amazing dad and Kendra was the center of his world and the light of his life. He was a great mechanic and excelled at it. Sid loved working on all types of cars and was there to help his family and friends work on their vehicles whenever he was needed. He was always up for heading to the water or to the woods to hunt and fish. Sid was the type of man who pushed everyone to be a better person and always had a smile on his face. His spirit lives on in all of us.
Family that Sid is reunited with are his grandparents, Fritz and Pat Weimer; and his great grandparents, Marie and Ernest Hunt and Emma and Sidney Hanson.
Sid leaves behind his daughter, Kendra Rose Weimer; fiancée Shanna Bolstad of Bemidji; parents Debra (Bill) Hunt of Aitkin and Frederick (Julie) Weimer of Duluth; brothers, Darrick (Heather) Weimer of Baxter, Darrin (Amanda) Weimer of Aitkin, Chris and Daniel Anderson both of Duluth; grandma Lois Hunt; grandparents Brenda and Sheldon Hunt; nieces and nephews Dillan, Rene, Cassandra, Catrina, Chantel, Aiden, Colton and Dawson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousin and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Sid’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
