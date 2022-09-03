David Young
Photo submitted

David Paul Young, 82, of Chaska, Minn., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Dave was born July 15, 1940, to Lillian (Anderson) and Jack Young in Grand Forks, N.D. Dave was the youngest brother to John, Tom and Dick and a loving big brother to his sister Linda.

