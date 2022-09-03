David Young

David Paul Young, 82, of Chaska, Minn., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Dave was born July 15, 1940, to Lillian (Anderson) and Jack Young in Grand Forks, N.D. Dave was the youngest brother to John, Tom and Dick and a loving big brother to his sister Linda.
After attending school in Grand Forks, Dave joined the Marines at 17 years of age, serving at Camp Pendleton and spending time in Okinawa. Dave was proud to be a Marine and serve his country — it was the foundation for a life filled with service, work ethic, loyalty, and integrity. Dave also picked up boxing in the Marines, a sport (among many others including running, swimming and handball) he continued for much of his life.
When he returned home from service, he met Carole Fuglesten of Buxton, N.D., on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They were married shortly thereafter on June 9, 1962, in a small Lutheran church in Fairfield, Mont., where Dave was working at the time while living with his sister-in-law Ardis’ family (the Armstrong family). In fact, Ardis made Carole’s wedding dress. Dave and Carole had an enviable 60-year marriage filled with love, devotion and adventure.
Dave and Carole have two daughters, Robyn and Shelby; they both viewed raising their girls as their most important job. In addition, Dave deployed his talents as a long-time employee of Williams Steel and Hardware, providing exceptional service to his customers for many years throughout North Dakota and Minnesota — a job that led the family to Minot, Bismarck, Mankato and St. Cloud.
When Dave and Carole retired, they built their dream home on Leech Lake in northern Minnesota, where they had their family summer cabin for decades. Later, they moved to Chaska to be closer to family, including grandchildren Emily and Dominic. Throughout his life, Dave was organized, meticulous and action-oriented — a classic Type A. He was always smartly dressed, with a fresh cloth handkerchief on hand at all times.
Dave loved being with his family, playing pool or chess, going for a run or a walk, watching sports (especially if Dominic or Jack were on the ice or field!), enjoying great meals whether at home or out, and occasionally enjoying a cold beer. Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son-in-law, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Dave is survived by his wife Carole; daughters Robyn Young of Chaska and Shelby (Pete) Donovan of Lake Elmo; granddaughter Emily (Matthew) McIntosh of Edina; and great-grandchildren Abel and Jolene; grandson Dominic (Amanda Oelker) Picciano of White Bear Lake; and a great-granddaughter due October 2022; and his brother Tom of Pharr, Texas.
Dave was a loving patriarch over an extended family of nieces and nephews, and their families. Dave was unwavering in his devotion to the Lord and we know he will always remain a part of our lives from his seat in Jesus’ heavenly home.
The family would like to recognize the services delivered by the Veterans Administration, including the VA clinic in St. Cloud, as well as Allina Hospice and BrightStar Care. The family sends prayers and support for all families managing the complexities of lovingly and respectfully caring for loved ones with dementia.
The Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Moumt Olivet Lutheran Church, 7150 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria, Minn.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, Minn.
