Deborah 'Debbie' Curtis
Deborah Ann (Ray) Curtis, 73, of Rochester, Minn., (formerly of Walker) was called home to the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Funeral services for Debbie will be held Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker, with a one-hour visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pastor John Dainsberg will officiate.

