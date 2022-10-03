Deborah 'Debbie' Curtis

Deborah Ann (Ray) Curtis, 73, of Rochester, Minn., (formerly of Walker) was called home to the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Funeral services for Debbie will be held Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker, with a one-hour visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pastor John Dainsberg will officiate.
Helping to lay Debbie to rest are Joshua Curtis, Matthew Haas, Jamie Carlson, Kevin Carlson, Matthew Jontry, and Larry Day. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker immediately following her services. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607.
Debbie was born June 8, 1949, in a little country hospital in Avon, Ill., to Kenneth E. and Melba I. (Lee) Ray, of Bushnell, Ill.. Debbie, as she liked to be called (Deborah meant she was “in trouble”) grew up as a young girl in Bushnell prior to moving with her family to a farm east of Bushnell where her love of animals expanded to include horses, sheep, dogs, cats, birds and any other orphan “critters” she found. After high school, Debbie started vocational education in the hopes of a career in either the medical or veterinarian fields. However, that was short-lived, as she met her soon-to-be husband, Terry. They had their first date on May 7, 1970, were engaged on July 11, and married on Nov. 15 of the same year.
Debbie and Terry’s first home was within the Bushnell city limits, but they soon moved to a small acreage in Good Hope where Debbie kept a large garden from which she canned seasonally, while working full-time and raising their two children, Joshua and Jennifer. This home was 1 mile west of Deb and Terry’s childhood best friends, Vern and Linda Haffner, along with their two children, Gretchen and Ben. Both sets of parents were godparents to the other’s children.
In 1984, the family moved to Walker as Terry had taken a job there and Debbie was hired at the Cass County Courthouse. Following a six-month probationary period, she transferred to the Cass County Highway Department where she kept books and did the department payroll for 25 years. Debbie and Terry served on the Walker Volunteer Ambulance Service faithfully for 10 years during their residency in Walker.
In 2007, Terry took a transfer of jobs which prompted a move to Rochester, where Debbie and Terry have resided for the past 15 years; but Walker, as Debbie would say, “always felt like home.”
Debbie loved to fish, and she usually out-fished everyone, including Terry, using nothing but a Lindy rig and a minnow, while he was usually trying to find “the magic bait.” Debbie enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting, canning and taking care of any “critters” that happened to be in either the house (pets) or the yard, even into her last days with us.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Terry T. Curtis; son Joshua A. Curtis of Park Rapids; daughter Jennifer R. Curtis of Rochester; grand-daughter Addison K. Massoglia of Rochester; mother Melba I. Ray of Rochester; brother Richard Ray of Burlington, Iowa; sisters Dianne (and David) Zill of Tucson, Ariz., and Dawn Ray of Little St. Simons Island, Georgia; along with 15 nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; grandparents Jim and Lula Ray and Willis and Blanche Lee; brother Richard’s wife Mary; beloved nieces Kelly Jo Ray and Amy Lewis (Curtis); and her best friend Linda Haffner.
