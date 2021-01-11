Debra “Deby” Kay (Morris) White, 63, of Onigum, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at home.
Wake services for Deby began Jan. 10 and will continue until her 11 a.m. memorial mass Jan. 12, all being held at the Onigum Community Center with Father Matthew Cobb officiating.
Deby’s honorary pallbearers are William Bowstring III, Petty Officer Second Class Zachary Rayn Bowstring, Bradley White, Preston Dick, Michael White, Raleigh White, Eric Isham, Billy Joe Amundson, George Wittner III, Micky Wittner and Alex Negrette. At Deby’s request, her cremated remains will be treasured by her daughter.
Deby was born March 27, 1957, in Cass Lake, the daughter of Marcella “Marcy” and William Buck.
Deby attended and graduated from Walker High School. Right after high school, she enlisted in the United States Army and served her country for three years. During that time, she married her “BFF” Gary White. Deby returned home after being honorably discharged and went to work as a manager at the Northern Lights Casino; she worked there for many years before retiring.
Deby spent her retired years with her best friend, her grandson, her baby Cai. She loved all her pets, Binky, Toady, Rez, Fluffy and Sheba dearly. Deby was especially proud of her kids, Alicia and Sonny, for continuing their schooling and graduating with degrees and doing it with honors. She looked forward to walking across the yard to visit and have coffee with her mom Marcy every day. Deby also loved being outdoors and hunting. Her spirit will be missed by many.
Family that Deby is reunited with are her grandson, William Bowstring IV; father, William Buck; grandparents; niece, Leanne Dick; nephew, Brenton Headbird; in-laws, Shirley and Lyman White Sr.; sister-in-law, Deb Isham; and many other relatives.
She leaves behind her grandson, Cai Bowstring; daughter, Alicia (Bill) Bowstring; mother, Marcy Buck; husband, Gary White; sisters, Cindy and Tootie Morris and Yvonne Amundson; brother, Wallace Morris, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Vicki and Carol White and Marilyn Harrison; brother-in-law, Lyman White, Jr., numerous nieces, nephews and family members and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Deby’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.