Debra Simenson

Debra Kay Simenson, 56, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Bennett, Wis.
A funeral service was held Dec. 10 at the Onigum Community Center. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Debra was born Nov. 15, 1963, to Donald and Louise (Bongo) Geving. She grew up and attended school in Walker. Debra moved to the Big Lake area in Minnesota where she worked as a waitress. She later moved to Bennett, Wis., where she married Mark Simenson in 2007. She continued her education in Bennett becoming an electrician’s apprentice and worked in the construction field.
Debra was the mother of seven children, whom she loved dearly, together with her special granddaughter Madison. She enjoyed the outdoors — fishing, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. Debra will be remembered for always having a smile on her face. She came to faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized two years ago. She loved her Lord.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Mike and Ingamar; Auntie Pauline; and other relatives.
She will be greatly missed by her husband Mark; sons Justin and Jamie Moshier, and Mike and Pat Simenson; daughters Amy and Chryssa Simenson, and Corrina Jacobs; 13 grandchildren; brothers Pete, Richard and Mark; sisters Pam and Theresa; and many other relatives.
Arrangements are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.