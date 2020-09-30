Deloris (Semmler) Hayes, age of 88, a longtime resident of the Akeley, Minn. area, passed away at home, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with her family by her side under the care of St. Joseph’s Area Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley.Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Oct. 2, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Area Hospice and the Arthritis Foundation.
Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.
