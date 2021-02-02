Dennis O’Keefe, 80, of rural Longville, Minn., passed away at his home Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a long and courageous two-year battle with ALS.
Due to Covid, a private family Mass of Christian burial will be held.
Dennis was born to Walter and Willo (Fried) O’Keefe on Jan. 30,1940, in St. Paul. He earned a high school diploma from St. Paul evening school, a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Minnesota, and master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Dennis taught mathematics for 31 years in the Minneapolis schools of Franklin Junior High and Edison Senior High.
Dennis is survived by the love of his life Kathy Andert; son Peter and his wife Christine along with their children Will, John, and Katie; son Daniel and his wife Laurie along with their children Andrew, Oliver, Isaac, Anthony, Edward, Joanna and Maria; and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Willo; and granddaughter Mary.
Dennis loved to fish, teach, play poker and he loved the dogs that were part of his life over the years. He was proud of his and Kathy’s performances in the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament placing in the top 20 three times and winning first place in 2013. He loved to have a project. This included building and fixing things, trying new fishing spots, and in his retirement he even did calculus problems to stay sharp. He was a helpful, generous, and loving partner, friend, father, and grandfather. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to ALS organizations in memory of Dennis.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service in Walker, Minn.
